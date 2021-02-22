History has mainly been told from the perspective of men. So it's time for a little rewrite.



From Adam and Eve to The Darwin Awards, The Dark Ages to golf - Clare and Jessie untangle history and how things might have been different if women were in charge.



Today in the Cancelled Courtroom, the patriarchy is on trial. So... Are men cancelled??

THE END BITS

CREDITS

Your hosts are Jessie and Clare Stephens https://www.instagram.com/thetwins_thoughts/?hl=en

Your Producer is Rose Kerr

The remix you heard in the intro is from a TikTok by Abbey Hansen AKA @minorfauna

You can find out more about Cancelled on Mamamia.com.au

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading or listening to our content, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.