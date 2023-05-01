Today we welcome an entire TV show into the Cancelled courtroom, 7th Heaven aka the Bible re-written for Fox 8.

So whether you sat through the random marathons on Saturdays or have never watched an episode we are here to prove to you how truly cooked this show was, and of course assign charges and sentences.

And we ask some very important questions like should a teenager go to jail over stealing a single drinking glass? Should a child be suspended for simply sticking up their rude finger? Or is it even possible for three different members of the same family to have twins at the exact same time?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!

