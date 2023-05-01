But Are You Happy?

Have you ever felt like a hard-working failure? Jessie Stephens has.

Jessie is a best-selling author, a regular on The Project, a co-host on Mamamia Out Loud and a new mother, who seems to be living a pretty idyllic life.

In this chat, she explores how her need for external validation has taken its toll, what it’s like to work with your family and how anxiety and depression are always with her.

Get a copy of Jessie's book Something Bad Is Going To Happen here.

