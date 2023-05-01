But Are You Happy?

Luke McGregor couldn't afford the cool Transformer toys as a child. But now, he's at the point where he can afford to buy all the Transformers he could ever want.

You might recognise Luke from a number of shows like - Luke Warm Sex, Utopia or Rosehaven. He's also fallen in love and gotten married earlier this year to the love of his life, Amy.

He’s getting to do what he wants creatively, and his love life is no longer just warm .… But is he happy?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Clare Stephens

Guest: Luke McGregor

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Clare O’Halloran

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au