It’s Time To Talk About Men

16 hours ago · 36 minutes

It’s Time To Talk About Men
That’s right! Your eyes haven’t deceived you. We’re back with a special bonus episode of Before The Bump! 

But this one's a little bit different. We aren’t talking about vaginas and wombs... more penis and sperm. 

Dr. Sonja Jessup joins us to answer those awkward ejaculation questions; what your other half may be feeling when they find out THEY’RE the infertile ones, and of course everything in between. 

Plus, we ask a bunch of men what they know about their own fertility… the answer may UN-surprise you.

HELPFUL RESOURCES

Mamamia's Pregnancy Loss Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/mamamianeverforgotten/

Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Government Claim for Parental Leave and Family Assistance: https://www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/forms/fa100

Mental Health Information and Referral Helpline: 

1800 18 7263

CREDITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett & Zoe Marshall

Guests: Dr. Sonya Jessup

Producers: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

This podcast is made possible by Elevit. 

More Episodes

It’s Time To Talk About Men

36 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

When Natural Isn't An Option

37 minutes  ·  22 May 2019

This is Getting Difficult

33 minutes  ·  15 May 2019

So, Now You're Trying

30 minutes  ·  08 May 2019

Are You Ever 'Ready' For A Baby?

33 minutes  ·  01 May 2019

Coming Soon...

 ·  17 Apr 2019

