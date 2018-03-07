Should I forgive my best friend when she hurt me?

Before you think of doing anything else, you need to ask yourself this question...is your friendship bigger than the fight? If it's a yes then what are you waiting for? If it's a no I've got some advice.
CREDITS:
Host: Rebecca Sparrow
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
GET IN TOUCH:
Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia
Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at [email protected]
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.