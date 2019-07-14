How To Find Courage In Unexpected Places

Today on the show, we’re talking about failure and resilience.

Nobody enjoys failing or being disappointed but it happens to everyone so how do you prepare yourself?

From how to be brave in tricky situations to dealing with changes in your friendship group, Bec is here to answer all your questions.

Ask Me Anything is the podcast for any girl in your life looking for answers.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN TODAYS SHOW:

How do you get to be brave? Where do you find the courage to put yourself out there?

I am really worried I'm not going to make the A netball team this year.

I'm one of the smart kids in my grade. And my friends at school are all really smart too but I'm finding the work this year much harder and I'm worried that if I don't keep getting good grades my friends won't let me be part of the group.

CREDITS:

Host: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Elissa Ratliff, Amelia Navascues and Ruth de Glas

GET IN TOUCH:

Find Bec's book Ask Me Anything at apple.co/mamamia

Have an anonymous question you need to ask? Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 or email the show at [email protected]

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.