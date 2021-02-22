8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

What does your inbox look like? Is it full of unread messages, tidily organised or somewhere in between?

Claire Murphy is a journalist and host of Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky, and she gets a lot of emails. But her inbox ends up empty by the end of every. Single. Day. She joins us to let us in on her tips for an immaculate inbox.

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Host: Deborah Ho

Guest: Claire Murphy

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

