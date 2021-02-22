8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Ava Matthews was working at beauty brand Mecca as a brand manager

when she first started working on her cult SPF business ULTRA VIOLETTE. Ava and her co-founder Bec Jefferd spent their weekends working on their brand and then decided to quit their jobs and go out alone. Now, their brand is stocked in stores across the country. So how do you know when to turn your side hustle into your full-time hustle? And what happens after you take that leap?

