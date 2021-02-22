8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

TikTok is a relatively new social media platform that allows you to upload and view 15-60 second videos, and it’s a game changer for businesses. Deb has created a few viral TikTok videos, and she’s going to share her three tips for going viral on the platform. Plus, don’t have social media for your business? You might need to think again...

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

This podcast was made in partnership with Optus Business. Find balance with Optus Pause https://bit.ly/3gt0cWs

Great business starts with yes. The opinions and experiences in this podcast are those of our expert guests and should not be considered an endorsement by Optus.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.