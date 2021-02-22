Change The Way You Work In Eight Minutes

8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Mamamia Podcasts

Change The Way You Work In Eight Minutes

How long have you got?

Change the way you work in eight minutes. That's our promise to you, as viral productivity expert Deborah Ho and a hand-picked group of experts take you through the habits and hacks of super-successful people... fast.

Time management, organisation, emails... whatever the thing that's holding you or your business back, we have eight minutes to help you solve it.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships