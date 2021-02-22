8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life

Every successful person will have to grapple with failure at some stage in their career.

Whether we choose to see this as the end of an endeavour or an opportunity to learn and grow, is up to us.

This episode we speak with industry leader and entrepreneur Mark Bouris about what he considers to be a failure and how he developed a process to combat future challenges.

And we also hear from, Optus customer and founder of Air Garden Prue Bauer who discusses her early business failure and how she turned it into a success.

CREDITS:

Host: Deborah Ho

Guests: Entrepreneur, innovator, academic & author- Mark Bouris and Air Garden and Optus Business Customer Prue Bauer

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Producer: Clare O'Halloran

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

