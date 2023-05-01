SEX! Now we’ve got your attention... it’s time to talk about it.

When it comes to what you do or don’t do in the bedroom, we know everyone’s experience in their 40’s, 50’s and 60’s is unique and that’s more than okay.

For episode two we are joined by two women on very different sides of the fence. Susan Jarvis is in her 50's and having the most passionate sex of her life, while Monica Zwolsman turns 60 this year and has sworn off sex forever.

The 456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS:

Susan Jarvis

Monica Zwolsman

CREDITS

Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY:

We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher.