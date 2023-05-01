From grey hair, to saggy bits and everything in between!

There’s no denying our bodies change as they age and our relationship does with them as well.So how do women in their 40’s and beyond feel about their bodies? And faces? And hair?

Today we’re speaking to Tracey Spicer and Virgie Tovar about all the things you’re not supposed to say about ageing bodies.

The 456 Club is proudly made in partnership with Priceline Pharmacy.

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GUESTS:

Tracey Spicer, author of Man-Made: How the bias of the past is being built into the future.

Virigie Tovar, author, lecturer, and leading expert on weight-based discrimination and body positivity.

Sarah Laidlaw, Priceline Pharmacy Makeup Director.

CREDITS

Hosts: Narelda Jacobs & Cathrine Mahoney

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

HAVE YOUR SAY:

We know that everybody's experience in their 40s 50s and 60s looks and feels different, so we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete a short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 voucher.