Here's your chance to be part of The Mamamia Book Club. Don't miss out.

You asked, we listened, and the book club is BACK, people.

Starting July 24, Monique Bowley and Jackie Lunn will be joined by various guests in da club.

The list is here – get reading, bookworms, and come join in the fun.

Week one…the cult read.

Dropping on the 24th of July, Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, is the first book of the rank for Mamamia’s Book Club.

The Sydney based author’s novel has been so popular it’s being made into a HBO upcoming miniseries, starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz. The book’s plot follows three women, Madeline, a fierce woman whose ex-husband has taken up with a younger yogi wife, Celeste, mum to twin boys and school parent royalty, and Jane, a single mum whose new to town who harbors secret doubts about her son…but why?

This is a tale schoolyard scandal and the little lies we tell ourselves just to survive.

Week two...crime.

Caroline Overington is a bestselling Australian author and journalist, and has had her work published in the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian Women's Weekly - not to mention she is the author of eleven books.

Her latest, The One Who Got Away has been compared to Girl on a Train and Gone Girl. It follows the story of Loren Wynne-Estes, a woman who came from the wrong side of the tracks, and has built a picture perfect life for herself, with a handsome husband, a beautiful home, complete with shiny cars and two beautiful daughters ...but not is all as it seems, and what is uncovered will scandalise a small town, destroy lives and leave a family divided. But who can we believe?

Warning: Make sure you've read this book before listening to the episode - because there is a big, fat twist, and Monique Bowley will be buggered if she can't talk about it.

Week three...the autobiography.

With so many incredible people penning autobiographies, it might seem hard to choose just one. But Rosie Waterland made our job easy. She is an author, columnist, and a household name for her hilarious recaps of the of The Bachelor Australia. She also co-hosts our podcast, The Binge.

Her book, The Anti Cool Girl, is brutal, brave and hilarious - it's a full-frontal memoir about surviving the very worst that life can throw at you. Spending her childhood living in housing commission, with two addicts for parents, Rosie tells of her experience growing up amidst rehab stays, AA meetings, overdoses, narrow escapes from drug dealers and a merry-go-round of dodgy boyfriends in her mother's life. As an adult - she had an epiphany: to stop pretending to be who she wasn't and embrace her true self - a girl who loved drinking wine in her underpants on Sunday nights - and become an Anti-Cool Girl.