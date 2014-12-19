lifestyle

What happens when a woman is Photoshopped by 21 different countries.

plus sized woman photoshopped
Marie Southard Ospina. (Photo: Bustle)

Marie Southard Ospina is fashion and beauty editor who’s fascinated by Photoshop and its use by women’s magazines in the relentless pursuit of perfection.

Inspired by recent experiments where women sent photos of themselves around the world and asked to be “made beautiful” according to different cultural standards, Marie — a plus-size woman — was interested to see what retouchers from different cultures would make of her looks.

“As most plus-size women know, there are certain repeated phrases thrown around at women of size quite consistently: ‘You have such a pretty face; if only you lost some weight.’ ‘You’re pretty for a big girl’,” she wrote for Bustle.

“I became increasingly curious as to how editors would treat a photo of me if asked to edit it, what with my chubby cheeks, double chin, thick shoulders and chest and rounder, fuller face,” she added. “What would they do with these traits? Would they all slim me down in the aid of ‘making me look beautiful’?”

So Marie conducted a little experiment –So she sent a headshot of herself to magazine editors in 21 different countries and asked them to make her look beautiful, while keeping in mind the looks they see in their local beauty and fashion magazines.

The results were fascinating and, in some ways, encouraging.

Click through to see how the Photoshop experts in 21 different countries approached the experiment (Post continues after gallery): 
Original Photo
Italy
Canada
Macedonia
India
Vietnam
Bulgaria
Mexico

Only three of the 21 countries slimmed Marie down using Photoshop, and despite what you may assume, none of those countries were Australia or the US: instead, they were Mexico, Ukraine and Latvia.

Didn’t see that coming, did you?

Also heartening was Marie’s encounter with Icelandic experts. While she approached three retouchers from Iceland about involvement in the project, all said they wouldn’t use Photoshop at all — so they couldn’t participate.

Can we get a round of applause for Iceland?

A similar, earlier Photoshop experiment by journalist Ester Honig:
The picture before Photoshopping.
gal2.jpg
gal11.jpg
gal12.jpg
gal3.jpg
gal4.jpg
gal5.jpg
gal6.jpg
gal7.jpg
gal8.jpg
gal9.jpg

Another Photoshop experiment bybiracial journalist and artist Priscilla Yuki Wilson:
ORIGINAL
ALBANIA
ALGERIA
ISRAEL
INDIA
EUROPEAN UNION
CHILE
BRAZIL
VIETNAM
USA
USA 2
USA 3
SRI LANKA
SRI LANKA 2
SRI LANKA 3
SLOVENIA
SINGAPORE
PORTUGAL
PAKISTAN
NETHERLANDS
MONTENEGRO
MEXICO
MACEDONIA
MACEDONIA 2

A few not-so-encouraging uses of Photoshop:
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

You can read the originally article on Bustle here.

