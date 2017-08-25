The $35 maxi skirt that'll become a staple in your spring wardrobe.

I have this wonderful-yet-annoying habit of shopping for clothes based on how they fit the aesthetic of a holiday or activity I imagine in my head that I’ll probably never get round to.

The floaty summer dress that will be perfect for frolicking in the fields of the South of France. The pom pom wicker bag that just screams “picnic”. The chic cat eye sunglasses I’ll regret not having when I (eventually) eat gelato in the cobbled square in Italy. You get the picture.

My policy regarding dressing up while you’re on holidays appears to have gone too far, and I for one, am thrilled. #mysomewhere @expediaau A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Jul 3, 2016 at 4:11am PDT

My mind went into overdrive when I came across Erin Louise, an inclusive fashion boutique recommended by Mamamia Co-Creator Mia Freedman in the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Think your favourite boho boutique, then chop a zero off the price tag.

Even better, they’re currently having a sale meaning many of their beautiful wares are available for less than your weekend brunch bill.

Listen to the full episode of MMOL here. Post continues after audio…



The current standout? The $35 maxi skirt that will make you feel like you’re wandering the streets of Greece (Sorry,I told you I can’t help it).