“I was ‘too fat’ to date in Australia. So I moved overseas.”

I had more dates in a month in the US than I would in a decade in Australia.

Seriously. As a fat girl I never had dates while living in Australia – but as soon as I moved to Los Angeles everything changed. Men asked me out left, right and centre.

Guys literally chased me out of bars just to speak to me (one of those encounters even turned into a three year relationship.)

I was single, ready to flamingle and life in Hollywood was amazing and everything you’d imagine.

My plus size blog Big Curvy Love was kicking along, I was working in podcasting, rocking fabulous fashion and for once in my life finally felt like a legit part of the deep end of the dating pool.

I even launched my own 50 Fat Dates project as a way of documenting my experience in the plus size dating world.

I’d grown up in Australia thinking I was the problem (not slim enough, pretty enough, smart enough, or cool enough) – then one day I had an epiphany.

‘It’s not me. It’s you!’

And by ‘you’ I mean Aussie guys. Which is why I packed up, sold everything, gave up my radio hosting job and moved to Los Angeles with nothing but a suitcase.

I was exactly the same person; same personality, same looks, and same weight. The only thing that was different was the location. It changed everything.