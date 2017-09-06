CULT BUY: The pleated skirts that will completely make-over your wardrobe.

I remember the first time I felt like an adult.

It wasn’t when I received my first credit card, or when I bought a car. It was when I purchased one of my first ever pleated skirts.

It was a vibrant shade of blue. It came down to my calf. And it was beautiful.

I was in love. So infatuated, in fact, that I immediately bought three more in different colors.

My weekly office outfits would be one of the skirts and a t-shirt/cami/sweater combo. It became rare to see me without some pleats covering my legs.

And yes, some unnamed people in my life have told me I look like a schoolteacher when I wear them (not that there’s anything wrong with that). But I will continue to rock my pleats until the zippers are broken and the under-layer is torn to shreds.

Which is why I’m so excited they’re finally getting the attention they deserve.

After Beyoncé rocked an incredible metallic pink and silver Gucci version, brands everywhere started stocking pleated skirts. And my heart almost burst with joy.

Now you can buy a pleated skirt everywhere you go.

Reese Witherspoon loves them. So does Victoria Beckham.