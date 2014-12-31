Oh no Play-doh you DID NOT.

And you thought your great Aunt harping on about the fact your kid was still in nappies or the gym membership your husband gave you ruined Christmas. Well some folk had their Christmas REALLY ruined cause Santa gave their kid a penis toy by accident.

Yep.

Families all over the world have been outraged after a Play-doh toy contained inside the ‘Cake Mountain’ play kit was unwrapped only to look remarkably like a willy.

The kit promised “You can make delicious-looking Play-Doh layer cakes and pretend frosting with the tools and compound.”

But it forgot to mention the dildo shaped “extruder tool” which, low and behold, cover your eyes Moms-of-America ejaculates a swirl of fake icing on command. Oh. Extruder.

After shocked parents lifted their jaws off the floor they took to the Facebook page of the toy’s manufacturer to express their horror (and, of course demand compensation for the shock of giving their kids a plastic dildo).

For one poor mother Christmas was “ruined” by the offending “extruder”.

But the social media manager of the Play-Doh site decided the best form of damage control was to pretend the whole dick-extruder toy hadn’t happened and took to the delete key as their tool of choice.

Social media wouldn’t let up though.

And the comments kept on coming

“Maybe show them how to make a REAL cake. They’re probably a bit old to be playing with play doh.” wrote one

Another “In Play-Doh’s defense, they generally don’t keep a person on staff whose job it is to ask “Does this look like a dildo?”

In related news, Play-Doh is hiring. Job qualifications include being able to tell whether something looks like a dildo.”