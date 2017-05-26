Plastic surgery games for kids may not be such a bad thing.

How old were you the first time you decided you hated your body?

Maybe you sucked in your cheeks at eight. Pinched your thighs when you were ten. Or stretched back the skin on your face at 12, imagining how a face lift could change you. Improve you.

If you can’t even imagine doing any of these things, you’re probably out of touch with the young girls of today. These children are accosted with messages encouraging negative body image and self hate on a daily basis.

Like the new craze of plastic surgery games on smart phones. (Scary, right?)

Games like Mermaid’s Plastic Surgery and Superstar Face let players slice and dice their patients, performing nose jobs, liposuction and Botox injections to achieve the ‘ideal’ look.

And what’s worse is they’re aimed at kids.

The bright graphics, animations and youthful names do nothing to reinforce the 17+ age restrictions that some of them require.

And despite the gaming platforms removing the offending apps after complaints from parents, they just keep on springing back up.