BREAKING NEWS: Three people have been killed and several more have been injured after a gunman invaded a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Colorado Springs and opened fire with a gun.

One of the three dead was a police officer, along with two civilians.

Cynthia Coffman, the State Attorney General, took to Twitter today to confirm what she called a “tragic loss of life”.

My thoughts & prayers are with the families of victims on today's standoff in Colorado Springs. Tragic loss of life in #PPShooting. #CoAG — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) November 28, 2015

According to ABC, a total of 11 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, however it is not clear if this tally includes the deaths already reported by the police union. Of the 11 hospitalised, it is believed five are officers.

A Reuters photographer at the scene reports he saw a man in a white T-shirt, with his hands cuffed behind his back, being placed in an unmarked squad car.

Reportedly, the gunman fired shots upon entering the clinic, which was guarded by security. There is also concern that explosives may be involved.

According to Planned Parenthood’s website, the clinic provides abortions, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing and other family planning services.

