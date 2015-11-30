The man who committed a terrorist act against women this weekend.

Two Saturdays ago, we all woke to the news that innocent people were being murdered in Paris by gunmen.

The reason for this? These people were doing things the gunmen believed were morally wrong. Drinking alcohol. Watching sport. Dancing to music.

So they murdered them.

130 innocent victims of terrorism , people who dared to live their lives in a way ISIS disapproved of.

Yesterday, it was the turn of American women to be terrorised. Another gunman murdering innocent victims whose life choices he found personally offensive. Robert Lewis Dear, 57, murdered three people and wounded nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado before being arrested.

Because this is terrorism. Terrorism against women.

Former FBI special agent Steve Moore told CNN the shooter’s motivations were clear.

“Well it appears to me to have all of the ear marks of a domestic terrorism attack,” he said. “You have a potential political target. You have an abortion clinic and … I mean, it’s almost like if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s going to be a duck. It sure appears to be domestic terrorism.”

News reports are calling Planned Parenthood an abortion clinic and yes, abortions are sometimes carried out there. But the organisation has a much wider remit around women’s health, a lot like the Family Planning Alliance in Australia.