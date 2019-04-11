Oh no. Three planets are going into retrograde this month and we're not ready for this.

We’re not even halfway through the year yet, but in case you felt like everything was going pretty smoothly, the planets are potentially about to swoop in and mess it all up for you.

Yay.

For those of you who like order, reason and sanity, brace yourselves.

If you’re not clued-in to the astrology lingo, a planet being in retrograde means it’s moving backwards, which can make for some pretty messed up energy shifts.

“The planets are not literally turning backwards of course, rather they appear to be pulling in force backwards past our planet as the solar system rotates at different speeds and in different orbits,” Lynette Arkadie, an energy consultant and mindfulness mentor, told Mamamia last year.

In the past few years, you would have heard a lot of people talking about “Mercury in retrograde” as a means of explaining why things might be… well, a little bit sh*t.

This is because, as astrologists believe, when the planets pull their cosmic forces backwards against earth, it can have an impact on our own personal energies – throwing our lives into disorganised chaos, and requiring a bit more time, energy and focus in order to maintain your carefully laid plans.