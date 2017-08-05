How a woman saved two young children from a life of child sex abuse while on a plane.

Warning: This article contains information about child abuse which may be distressing for some readers.

A woman on a domestic flight is credited with saving two children from sexual abuse when she read the texts of a fellow male passenger mid-flight.

According to The Mercury News, the female passenger, a pre-school teacher from Seattle who wishes to remain anonymous, was on a flight bound for San Jose on Monday when she noticed the man in front of her sending explicit messages.

His messages reportedly referenced him sexually molesting young children, and could be read by other passengers due to enlarged font and a large phone screen.

"It was in large font, and she sees certain words and starts contemplating there's something bigger there," San Jose sex-crimes Detective Nick Jourdenais told The Mercury.

"Then the conversation transitions to children. That's the moment when she decided to preserve the evidence as best as she could."

The woman took pictures of his messages, and alerted flight crew. The man was arrested by police officers working in the airport terminal when the flight landed.

Michael Kellar, 56, reportedly dismissed his messages as "sexual fantasy and role-playing", but FBI agents were able to pin-point the home of 50-year-old woman Gail Burnworth on the receiving end of his texts.