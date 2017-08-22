7 reasons pizza is the answer to absolutely everything in your life.

I’ve always loved pizza.

For me, pizza is more than a meal choice, it’s an obsession.

Although I’ve heard other people talk about their ‘love’ of pizza – I know a true pizza obsession takes saucy, cheesy devotion to a whole new level.

Pizza is perfect for an easy mid-week meal and it’s the ultimate weekend splurge. And while pizza can feed a crowd, it’s perfectly acceptable to hide the leftovers and eat them all yourself.

Here’s s signs that you might be similarly obsessed with the meaty, cheesy, crusty goodness that is pizza:

1. Your perfect night in involves pizza and wine.

If you’re anything like me, Friday afternoons are for dreaming about pizza and wine – and why not? You’ve earned it. While your workmates might be planning a big night out, you know you’ll soon be curled up in front of the TV with a slice of pizza and a glass of wine. Pizza is the ultimate comfort at the end of a long week and don’t you ever let anyone tell you otherwise.

2. Pizza is your answer to EVERYTHING.

While you were growing up, you always celebrated with pizza. Every birthday party involved some form of pizza, and every time you had a sleepover, pizza and scary movies were at the top of the agenda. When you won the netball grand final, you and your team mates fought over who got the last slice of meat lovers. And when your parents finally let you stay home alone at night - pizza was definitely on the menu.

Now as an adult, you can't help but reward yourself with pizza. Got through another hard day at work? Pizza. Just got that big promotion? Pizza. Finally saved up for a house deposit? Pizza, pizza and more pizza.

3. You're totally on top of the latest pizza innovations.

Although you know and love your classics (pepperoni, anyone?) you also consider yourself a bit of a pizza connoisseur - there's not a flavour combination or stuffed crust that you haven't tried.

You know premium, woodfired sourdough pizza is huge and you've already devoured a McCain Rustica Margherita. McCain Rustica is not your average frozen pizza - it's natural, it tastes even better than your local pizzeria, and you don't even have to leave the house. It only takes 12-14 minutes to cook the cheesy, crusty goodness in your own oven. Did I mention sourdough crust? Yuuuum.