Pixie Lott had some of the biggest hits of 2010s. She's just announced she's pregnant.





Pixie Lott had some of the biggest hits of the 2010s. Remember 'Mama Do' and 'All About Tonight'? Bangers, both of them. And 'Cry Me Out' was a pretty decent ballad too.

Well number one hits, and a multi-platinum album aside, this week, she announced some pretty big personal news. She and her handsome husband Oliver Cheshire are expecting their first child in September.

The singer and her model slash fashion designer baby daddy made the announcement via their Instagram accounts, telling fans they’re, “beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

They shared the news alongside an adorable slideshow of snaps of both Pixie, 32, and Oliver, 35, with their bump and ultrasound.

The pair directed fans over to Vogue.com where Pixie detailed the pregnancy itself, her and Oliver’s grand family plans, and how she’s going to juggle motherhood and her career.