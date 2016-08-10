We know we shouldn’t be jealous of a five-year-old. We just shouldn’t. It’s ridiculous. Unhealthy, even.

Yet our eyes still turned a faint shade of green when we clapped them on Pixie Curtis’ birthday pics.

The Instagram darling’s famous mum, PR mogul Roxy Jacenko, shared a few snaps of the festivities via her account (she has 109,000 followers), plus a few more on Pixie’s own (she has 110,000 followers).

It began this afternoon with the Sweaty Betty founder knocking off work early to get the party started, armed with a giant bunch of flowers.

Early mark for my little @pixiecurtis 5th birthday celebration tonight via @silverservice_ #silverservicetaxis #sp A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Aug 9, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

Cut to this evening and Pixie is not only surrounded by the birthday blooms, but balloons, presents (we counted 12!) and some kind of phenomenal, colourful, two-tiered sculpture pretending to be a cake.

Instagram

Seriously, look at that thing. It's bigger than her.

Actually wait! Forget the cake. Is that a laptop?!

Yes, yes it is. According to the caption, it's just what the international face of Pixie's Bows needs to keep on top of her work.

The incredible thing about all this is that Pixie's birthday is still a week away. Yep, it's just the beginning of what Jacenko has described as her little one's "birthday month".