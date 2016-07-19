Roxy Jacenko just released limited edition Pixie's Bows for a very good cause.

In the wake of Roxy Jacenko‘s shock breast cancer announcement, the PR genius and her little daughter Pixie have started selling pink bows for a beautiful reason.

“We’ve launched a new Pixie’s Bows limited edition pack,” the mum-of-two announced on her personal Instagram page with a photo of her 4-year-old donning a pink hair accessory. “With 50% of all proceeds donated to Breast Cancer Network Australia.”

www.pixiespix.com.au ❤️ @pixiecurtis A photo posted by Roxy Jacenko (@roxyjacenko) on Jul 18, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

The wonderful decision comes after the 36-year-old felt a lump in her breast while showering.

Now the Sweaty Betty PR founder is determined to ensure other women do not find themselves in her position.

“Be vigilant with self-examination,” Jacenko told Fairfax Media. “Don’t just happen to be showering and come across a lump like I did.

“I should have known better and I should have done routine mammograms knowing that my mum had suffered from breast cancer – but I didn’t, I just thought, ‘I’ll worry about that when I am 40 plus’.