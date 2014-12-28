It’s always exciting to open up your Christmas stocking from Santa on the morning of the 25th.

But these new mums received a very special gift this Christmas this year – with love from some remarkable hospital staff.

This year, nurses at the Magee-Women’s Hospital wrapped their hospital’s newborns in festive beanies and red woollen jumpers, and placed them inside a Christmas stocking, ready to be taken home.

They shared this picture on Facebook, which soon became a viral sensation, seen the world over.

The newborns at Magee-Women’s Hospital.

A message accompanying the pictures read: “‘If you’ve walked through the Magee lobby recently, you may have noticed a group of women surrounded by construction tape.”

“Known as the “Magee Knitters”, the group started in September 2014 with a mission to make caps for the newborn babies at the hospital.”

And if that doesn’t give you Christmas cheer – you’ve only got 369 days to work up to it for next year.