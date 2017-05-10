Experts estimated the cost of Pippa Middleton's wedding, and... woah.

It’s no secret weddings are expensive. But when you’re the sister of the future Queen, you can bet you’ll be spending more on your big day than what most women accumulate in super. In a lifetime.

Wedding planning app Bridebrook has done the maths to bring us the expected cost of Pippa Middleton’s wedding to hedge fund millionaire fiance, James Matthews.

Watch: What’s the craziest thing a bridezilla has made you do for their wedding? (post continues after video…)

Video by MWN

OK, so here we go.

Taking into consideration everything from the dress to the table decorations, the app predicts the total cost of Pippa’s wedding to sit roughly around the AUD$435,000 mark. Yep.

No, that’s not a rogue four. Or zeros. The estimated amount, which is a lot (but not enough to buy a house in 2017, mind you) is 15 times the average cost of average people weddings.

And what might one spend more than $400K on, you ask? Here are some key parts of Bridebrook’s breakdown:

The dress and veil: Just over $17,500 on a rumoured Giles Deacon couture number, set off with a $3500 designer veil.

Hair and makeup: To get the same glam squad as sister Kate had for her big day, it’ll set Pippa back around $3000.