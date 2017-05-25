Pippa Middleton's wedding was perfect - except for the cake.

It’s been a whole five days since Pippa Middleton married hedge fund manager James Matthews, but the hunger for every minute detail of their wedding — from the awkward best man speech to the glorious reception styling — rages on.

Reports have now given us a good idea of what was on the menu. It was a far cry from any of the weddings I’ve been to — dishes included caviar, langoustine and a muntjac carpaccio, and there was also a giant wheel of parmesan (yessss).

However, the wedding cake was… decidedly less interesting.

According to UK media outlets, it was a fruit cake with ivory icing.

Actually, no. We need to be more specific here, to really hammer home the horror:

FOUR

TIERS

OF

FRUIT

CAKE

!!!!

Disclaimer: Obviously, fruit cakes are a longtime wedding tradition, and there's no doubting a high society wedding like Pippa and James' is as traditional as they come. They probably didn't have much room to break free from the shackles and embrace a 'naked' or 'drip' cake or whatever else is trendy these days.