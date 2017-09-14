beauty

Introducing the 'Pob': Pippa Middleton's new hair is the cut for summer.

Nearly four months on from her wedding to billionaire financier James Matthews, Pippa Middleton has followed the time-honoured tradition of many a post-wedding bride and lopped off a sizeable amount of her hair.

And quite frankly, we can’t get enough of it.

It’s short but still long enough to tie up, a blunt single level but still able to be styled into waves and just the right length for summer. And it also has an incredible name to boot.

‘The pob’ as its being called, is, according to the Telegraph, a 2.0 version of Victoria Beckham’s original ‘posh bob’ that she made a massive trend several years ago.

Pippa’s pob also perfectly compliments her older sister Kate’s ‘kob’ (the Kate bob) which the Duchess of Cambridge premiered at Wimbledon earlier this year.

34-year-old Pippa, who is set to become Lady Glen Affric thanks to her husband’s family title, debuted her new look in London earlier this week while riding a bike. As you do when you’re a royal, I guess.

pippa middleton bob
Pippa Middleton.Source: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
pippa middleton haircut
Michael and Pippa Middleton.Source: Getty.
pippa middleton wedding
Michael and Pippa Middleton.Source: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
pippa middleton bob
Pippa Middleton.Source: Getty.
pippa middleton haircut
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton.James Matthews and Pippa Middleton visited Australia after their May wedding. (Image via Getty)
ADVERTISEMENT
pippa middleton wedding spencer matthews
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.Source: Getty.
kate middleton pippa's wedding
Pippa and Kate Middleton on Saturday. Source: Getty.

READ MORE: 

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???