Everyone’s favourite almost royal Pippa Middleton is definitely, absolutely, completely spoken for and if you weren’t convinced by her year long relationship with boyfriend fiance James Matthews or the announcement of their impending nuptials, maybe a peak at her engagement ring will satisfy you.

Less then 24 hours after the couple confirmed they would be tying the knot next year, the 32-year-old stepped out of the house in a white summer frock beaming from ear to ear.

The only thing bigger than her smile was the diamond ring on her left hand.

We would recommend putting sunglasses on because this thing will blind you…

Phwaor.

Diamond expert David Allen estimated the ring, which features one hell of a sparkly diamond in a cluster of smaller ones is was worth a whopping £200,000, the equivalent of around $350,000 AUD.

“Pippa’s ring is inspired by the art deco style of the 1920s and 30s,” Allen told HELLO! magazine.

“Featuring what looks to be a four carat asscher cut diamond, it is surrounded by an octagonal surround of round brilliant diamonds to give it that feel of yesteryear.

“Asscher cuts are uniquely clear and require a high clarity, so if this were of top quality, this would fetch in excess of £200,000.”

It’s not surprising James forked out though, he is a millionaire hedge fund manager, after all.

Meanwhile Pippa’s big sister Kate is reportedly “absolutely delighted” with the announcement and has given her blessing.

A spokesman told the Daily Mail: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are absolutely delighted with the news.”

So, just one question remains: how do the sister’s rings stack up?

