Well, this is beyond cute.
To celebrate her nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Pink brought along her husband Carey Hart, mother Judy Moore, and six-year-old daughter, Willow.
Before heading to the Grammys, Pink took a family photo with the whole gang including her 13-month-old son, Jameson.
It didn’t exactly go to plan.
Jameson wasn’t… impressed.
Oh… Jameson. We’ve all been there.
The mum-of-two did manage to snap one more photo in which everyone is smiling, which is pretty damn impressive.