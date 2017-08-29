Every now and then, the hum-drum monotony of annual awards shows are punctuated by something truly memorable. A performance from a heavily pregnant Beyonce; a film incorrectly winning Best Picture; a MTV VMAs speech from Pink that is so jaw-dropping, fist-pumping, scream-to-the-ceiling good, that we’re sure it’s going to go down in the history books as a truly iconic moment.

But as it happens, Pink has been a powerhouse on and offstage for long before her powerful words uttered this week. Here, we take a look at some of her most important moments.

When she quashed the idea that two women can't be friends.

If there's one outdated trope Hollywood seems to value above all others, it's the idea that two women - particularly within the same industry - can never be friends.

For Pink, stories about her "frenemy" status with Christina Aguilera have raged for over a decade, something she eventually shut down for good in 2016. After reuniting on The Voice she explained, "Her and I have had history and it hasn't always been wonderful, but I think it just took us 15 years and I feel like there was true love and it felt really good."

To further drive home the point, she added, "I love when you're around long enough to have a full circle moment and that was a full circle moment for me because, in all honesty, I'm a fan of hers."