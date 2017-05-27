Pink and her husband are cool. We know this. They know this. The world knows this.

How?

Well, one is an internationally famous singer, the other a professional motocross rider, plus there’s the hair, the tattoos, the clothes. Heck, even their five-year-old daughter wears Doc Martens.

But we also know this because rather than buy her a bracelet or a nice pair of earrings or a cosy blanket as a 'push present' following the recent birth of their son, Mr Pink (I believe his name is Carey Hart)... well, he built her a motorcycle.

(In case you missed it, a push present is a little gift that a partner buys the mother of their newborn child. Basically a 'thanks for doing all the hard work and sorry about your lady parts' kind of deal.)

Proudly sharing a snap of the pressie to Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote, "Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles.