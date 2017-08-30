The free medical test every woman should take on their smartphone right now.

Did you know that approximately 660,000 Australian women have a greater risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer? You or a woman you love could be one of them.

In 2017, one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in her life, while ovarian cancer grips one in 81.

Today, I took an easy online test to know my risk. No needles or complicated medical terminology, just a smart phone and five minutes of my time.

Developed by Pink Hope in partnership with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, the Know Your Risk tool identifies your risk factors for breast and ovarian cancer in the time it takes to grab your morning coffee.

The questionnaire uses your answers to a series of questions to estimate your risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer as either average, moderately increased, or potentially high risk based on criteria outlined in Australian and international cancer guidelines.

Some of the questions you’ll be asked include your age, height and weight, if you’ve ever been told you have ‘dense breast tissue’, contraceptives use and family history among other contributing factors.