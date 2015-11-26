By ABC NEWS.

Residents have told of the horror of the major bushfire burning in South Australia, with one revealing he had no choice but to leave thousands of animals at a piggery for dead and another describing how his wife was trampled by a horse as she fled.

The out-of-control fire north of Adelaide has killed two people and there are unconfirmed reports of a third dead, while a number of houses have also been destroyed.

Orroroo resident Mick told 891 ABC Adelaide his son called him to say a piggery where he works had burnt down.

“He works at a piggery between Wasleys and Mallala … they’ve lost that, all the pigs are gone,” he said.

“They tried to save that but it’s no good.”

The Wasleys Piggery is one of the state’s largest pig farms. Locals on social media estimate that as many as 9,000 pigs may be dead.

Andrew, who works at the piggery, said he and his colleagues had no choice but to evacuate.

“It was pretty scary seeing it coming over the hill coming towards work,” he said.

“We were there with firefighters ready to fight it and we just turned and ran. It was big. I think my work’s gone or at least the majority of it.”

The Wasleys Bowling Club has also been completely gutted by fire.

Many of the residents who were forced to flee own horses, and do not know the condition of their animals.

Paul O’Brien was moving cattle when his wife called “screaming ‘the fire is here'”.

“By the time I got home she had let the horses out and she is now in hospital,” he told 891 ABC Adelaide.

“She has been trampled by one of the horses. So now I’ve got a stallion and three mares running around the property.”