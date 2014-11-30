Hero, Shocker and Whinger of the Week.

Welcome to Mamamia Rogue’s Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week.

You guys know the deal, but if not here’s a bit of a refresher: Each week, we pick the biggest Shocker, Hero and Whinger from the last seven days. Shocker is whatever moment or person left our jaws on the floor. Hero is whoever won the week by being flat out amazing. And whinger? Well, that’s pretty much just someone who has had a major sooky-la-la moment.

So, let’s get to it.

Hero of the Week goes to…

The old man who has put the world’s scientists to shame by coming up with a solution to a problem that EVERY SINGLE PERSON ON THE PLANET HAS.

Christian Poincheval is an 85-year-old French inventor. He was also sick of farts smelling like, well, farts. So he invented a pill that gives farts a pleasant floral scent (or chocolate, if you go for that option). He has literally figured out how to make our shit smell like roses:

Christian Poincheval with his magic pill.

He told France’s The Local:

“We had just come back from Switzerland and we were eating a lot with our friends and the smell from the flatulence was really terrible. We couldn’t breathe so me and friend decided something had to be done. When we were vegetarian we noticed that our gas smelt like vegetables, like the odour from a cow pat, but when we started eating meat, the smell of the flatulence became much disagreeable. We needed to invent something that made them smell nicer.”

Obviously a literal man, Poincheval’s website is actually called ‘The Official Site For The Pill That Makes Your Flatulences Smell Like Roses’.

Pills can be purchased there for about 10 euro a batch of 60. Order now for Christmas.

Shocker of the Week goes to…

This would-be house robber, who was chased away by what may be the world’s least threatening dog:

Dude, really?

Whinger of the Week goes to…

These devastated girls, who, let’s be honest, should have at least anticipated the risks when they shot a flying fairy toy into the air:

That thing may have actually reached space.

Who’s your Hero, Shocker and Whinger of the week?

