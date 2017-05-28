Why Picton is known as the most haunted town in Australia.

Picton, a small historic town 80km south-west of Sydney, is haunted by its past.

The town, originally named Stonequarry, was founded in 1821 and is home to the famous Redbank Range Railway Tunnel.

The tunnel has a lot of history. It was used to store mustard gas spray tanks and ammunition during World War II and it was once a mushroom farm.

But long before then it was a beacon for tragedy - with many local residents accidentally dying or taking their own lives within its stone walls.

It's the legend of Emily Bollard which resonates the most with the locals. In 1916, Emily was walking through the tunnel late at night when she was hit by a train and killed. It's never been confirmed whether Emily took her own life or if her death was just a terrible accident, but ever since that night an apparition of Emily has been spotted deep within the tunnel.

Over the years, local residents and tourists have reported seeing a white flowing figure of a woman who has no face.

There have also been reports of lights floating above people's heads, sudden drops in temperature, and black shadows and ghostly children appearing out of the darkness.

And Picton's paranormal activity isn't limited to the tunnel.