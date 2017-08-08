Pickpocket targets unsuspecting woman. Ends with extreme awkwardness.

Dublin Lisa Coen was just trying to get from point A to point B when she boarded the city’s transport system.

Unluckily for her, a pickpocket decided she was the perfect victim of his next robbery attempt.

Things were going well, until the man pulled an item from the back pocket of Lisa’s jeans and realised he had found… a tampon.

According to Lisa, who shared the story on Twitter, the would-be thief was so “mortified” with his treasure that he attempted to put it back into her pocket.

Send prayers & good wishes for the guy who tried to pick my pocket on the luas, took out a tampon, got mortified & tried to put it back. — Lisa Coen (@lbcoen) August 6, 2017

Lisa asked her followers to send the man “prayers and good wishes” for the guy who was so clearly traumatised after his robbery went oh-so-wrong.

After being asked my many if the tampon was used, Lisa clarified that no, no she had great personal hygiene and it was unspoiled.