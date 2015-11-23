When I was a kid, I loved going to the grocers.

Yes, grocers. Not the supermarket, not the overpriced vegan-friendly-international-importer-of-gluten-free-luxury-items.

An old fashioned, suburban, GROCER.

It was shaped like a barn, with a bustling interior of wooden crates spilling over with fresh fruit and veggies. Italian men with hairy sausage fingers would unload trolleys of fat yellow bananas, and round balls of mozzarella, and spicy-smelling herbs.

Whatever you bought needed to be washed thoroughly before cooking, because it was usually covered in soil, having been ripped from the ground just hours earlier.

It was dirty and wonderful and organic, long before anyone started to use that word to describe a muffin.

Apparently those days are over, however, because today I SAW THIS:

NEW WORLD you awsome supermarket this is so cool ???? I'd defs go for this even thought it's probably 10x expensive pic.twitter.com/NF5eobr1fF — • †or • (@iStan4LadyGaga) November 16, 2015

Ta da!

Introducing the all-new Pick’N’Mix Veggie Bar!

Are you stuck for time, and can’t spare three minutes to chop your pumpkin? Or maybe you have trouble recognising your vegetables in their original form? Well fear not, because now all you need for dinner is a pair of tongs and a pot, and you can cook just like they did in the Olden Days!

In this week’s major eye roll moment, the internet gifted us with a photo that conclusively proved the human race is headed towards extinction at an increasingly rapid rate. New Zealand’s ‘New World’ supermarket chain is ignoring all of our groans as they work to install pre-chopped veggie bars, where you can simple fill your bag and go.

I’m not sure if the Pick’N’Mix veggie bar was dreamt up by someone with an aversion to knives, or a health nut who really, really misses their lollies – but this is truly a sad moment for mankind.

Did you know that it was just a couple of hundred years ago that people had to dig in the ground for their fruit and veg? Heck, a couple of thousand years before that they weren’t even sure WHAT they were eating! Potato or poisonous root? Rock or rockmelon? Who bloody knew!

