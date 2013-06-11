entertainment

Hollywood Photoshop FAIL: Oh please. Not her as well.

The poster promoting a new Hollywood blockbuster has just been released. It stars two household names – we’re talking big budget mega-star actresses – but you will not guess in a million years who one of them is.

Why? She’s been photo-shopped to buggery.

Let’s play a little game… Do you recognise this woman?

Yep. Us neither. No. Earthly. Idea. Who. That. Lady. Might. Be.

Now how about this one?

Yep, that’s Sandra Bullock. Making awesome chic flicks since forever and Oscars since 2011. Even though she’s wearing sunglasses in this photo – sunglasses that obscure half her face – you can still tell it’s her.

Now let’s look at the entire poster, so you can work out who that other mystery actress is…

Yes, that is Melissa McCarthy.

Or shall we say – an extremely Photoshopped version of Melissa McCarthy. What has happened to her neck? What has happened to her head? Why are her neck and face seemingly detached and bathed in a yellow-light-bad-retouching-glow, usually reserved for child beauty pageant head shots? Why are both her head and neck so significantly out of proportion with her body?

For comparative purposes- let’s look at some non-photoshopped pictures of Melissa McCarthy:

Melissa McCarthy

She looks lovely. Absolutely lovely. And also like a human being – unlike her poster.

Seriously – fail. Giant. Photoshop. Fail. You can do better Hollywood.

We make a habit of collecting photoshop fails, you can see more of them here:
Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?
Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???