Hollywood Photoshop FAIL: Oh please. Not her as well.

The poster promoting a new Hollywood blockbuster has just been released. It stars two household names – we’re talking big budget mega-star actresses – but you will not guess in a million years who one of them is.

Why? She’s been photo-shopped to buggery.

Let’s play a little game… Do you recognise this woman?

Yep. Us neither. No. Earthly. Idea. Who. That. Lady. Might. Be.

Now how about this one?

Yep, that’s Sandra Bullock. Making awesome chic flicks since forever and Oscars since 2011. Even though she’s wearing sunglasses in this photo – sunglasses that obscure half her face – you can still tell it’s her.

Now let’s look at the entire poster, so you can work out who that other mystery actress is…

Yes, that is Melissa McCarthy.

Or shall we say – an extremely Photoshopped version of Melissa McCarthy. What has happened to her neck? What has happened to her head? Why are her neck and face seemingly detached and bathed in a yellow-light-bad-retouching-glow, usually reserved for child beauty pageant head shots? Why are both her head and neck so significantly out of proportion with her body?

For comparative purposes- let’s look at some non-photoshopped pictures of Melissa McCarthy:

She looks lovely. Absolutely lovely. And also like a human being – unlike her poster.

Seriously – fail. Giant. Photoshop. Fail. You can do better Hollywood.

Katy Perry with two left hands

American Apparel photoshop original

American Apparel photoshop fail

Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine

Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo

Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine

Bikini legs photoshop fail

Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed

Demi Moore missing a hip

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI

Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire

Hot dog fingers

This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body

Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero

Jennifer Anniston before and after

Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping

Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

Karlie adding weight to a model

Another Karlie photoshop fail

Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back

Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers

Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine

Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine

Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine

Keira Knightly redone by Chanel

Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in

Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine

Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine

Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue

Lauren Graham missing her neck

Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs

Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on

Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine

Online shop model's levitating hand

Online shop photoshop fail

This model missing a limb

Online store photoshop fail

Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion

Prince William has suddenly got black hair

Rachel Bilson out of proportion

SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers

Suave body wash model has been

Jeans photoshop fail

Target ad with one too many arms

Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover

Victoria Secrets model missing thighs

VIntage Reserve photoshop fail

Vintage Reserve photoshop fail

Vogue cover model missing part of her arm

Walmart bikini painted on

Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed

Scarlett Johansson for D&G

This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?

Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.

When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2

Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?

On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...

Jessica Alba, is that you?

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...

Mexico Vogue's March issue.

Where's her arm?

Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..

Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.

Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..