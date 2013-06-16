Photos appear to show TV chef Nigella Lawson being assaulted by husband.

UPDATE: A Melbourne radio station blog that gave Nigella Lawson a bizarre ultimatum has been labelled as ‘victim blaming’.
Following the release of images that appear to show celebrity chef Nigella Lawson being assaulted by her husband, 3AW presenter Dee Dee Dunleavy wrote on the 3AW website: “Nigella, like it or not, you’re a beacon for women from all walks of life. If you want us to buy your books and watch your shows on how to run our kitchens, then we need you to make a stand on domestic violence.”
But after the post was condemned on social media, Dunleavy was forced to make an apology. On air this morning Dunleavy said:
“First and foremost, my wish for Nigella Lawson is that she is safe and well, and as far away from her beastly husband as possible.
“The fact that I have copped a torrent of abuse today for urging her to take a stand against domestic violence pales into insignificance compared to what she must be going through.”
Dunleavy also said on Twitter:
I did not call for a boycott on Nigella’s books. That’s absurd. My point is that she should file a complaint with police. Make a stand.
I lived through a close friend’s domestic violence nightmare. We were young and didn’t know what to do. I wish we had more information then
