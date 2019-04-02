Image: Ben Sturgulewski
Krystle Wright hasn’t led a traditional sort of life. The 32-year-old born and raised Queenslander has built a reputation for being into the extreme: travelling where there’s no WiFi, hanging from cliff faces, wading through murky waters… and taking exquisite photos at the same time.
Which is why the Queensland-born adventure photographer has earned the reputation as a woman who pushes the boundaries of life and art – literally.
Growing up on the Sunshine Coast of Australia, Krystle says she knew from a young age that she was meant to live the life she’s living.
“I knew I had to be outside, I knew that’s the only way I could be happy,” she tells Mamamia. “I was always comfortable being out of my comfort zone.”
View this post on Instagram
This is 21 year old Krystle (which btw is 10 years ago). I gloriously fucked up many times throughout my 20s in both my career and personal life but I can say that I don’t carry any regrets… Even my overseas adventures to exotic dentists who caused the odd momentary excruciating hell. • On April 28/29 in Sydney ????????, I’ll be sharing my story on stage for @apertureaustralia and be sure to use This code for a discount: KW150 \\||// @canonaustralia @aquatech_imagingsolutions @keen @bigagnes_ @fstopgear @thepoolcollective #sponsored #KEENambassador ????
View this post on Instagram
????: @thebuslife // Currently I’m posted up by a power socket in Heathrow airport awaiting my next flight after wrapping a two week trip rallying around the West Coast USA. Occasionally I talk about the pitfalls of a transient lifestyle but one of the greatest things I’m thankful for is the chance to bring the crew together in different cities/places over ‘family dinners.’ Because I don’t have the luxury of time to stay in the one place for long, I want to make the most of the fleeting moments and bring friends together over good food and (subjectively) great music. It’s good for the soul. And so is cuddling dogs at the bottom of crags @garminoutdoor #descentmk1