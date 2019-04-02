Image: Ben Sturgulewski

Krystle Wright hasn’t led a traditional sort of life. The 32-year-old born and raised Queenslander has built a reputation for being into the extreme: travelling where there’s no WiFi, hanging from cliff faces, wading through murky waters… and taking exquisite photos at the same time.

Which is why the Queensland-born adventure photographer has earned the reputation as a woman who pushes the boundaries of life and art – literally.

Growing up on the Sunshine Coast of Australia, Krystle says she knew from a young age that she was meant to live the life she’s living.

“I knew I had to be outside, I knew that’s the only way I could be happy,” she tells Mamamia. “I was always comfortable being out of my comfort zone.”