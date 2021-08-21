SEX DIARIES: 'Phone sex with my f**k buddy is getting me through lockdown.'

Things with Michael had been so deliciously sexual from the start.

And to be honest, I am entirely to blame.

It was during the sex banishment of lockdown one that I decided to give my dating apps an overhaul.

Apparently while my friends were using the downtime of a global pandemic to move in together and pop out babies, I just wanted a good time.

Earth shattering sexual adventures to be more specific.

So I made a few changes and hey presto, I was officially "looking for fun."

I matched with Michael a few days later and things got dirty real fast. Before long he was telling me all about this girl he’d had a couple of threesomes with.

Then he sent me photos.

Six pictures of the most gorgeous blonde, each one sexier than the last.

In a final black-and-white image, she lay on her side, turned away from the camera – wearing just suspenders and stockings.

I’d always fantasied about being with another woman, and I was instantly turned on.

"Monika likes to watch," Michael added. "And I would definitely like to watch you two as well."

This was new.

While I’d been daydreaming about the three of us in bed together, Michael introduced me to voyeurism and his ultimate fantasy.

"I want to watch a woman I find super sexy being f**ked in front of me, while she enjoys turning two guys on at once," he told me.

By the time that lockdown ended, we’d worked ourselves up into a sexting frenzy.

And there was no controlling us.

On the first night we met, we crept into a dark park and got each other off in the bushes.

At our second meeting, we had sex all over his flat, before jumping online and inviting another man to join us.