Phillip Hughes has been remembered as "a laid-back, fun-filled, happy man".

Cricket Australia has given a press conference about the passing of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes after being hit by a ball during a match on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said Hughes, 25, “is and always will be fondly remembered” as a “laid-back, fun-filled, happy man who was kind to everyone”.

“And what a great talent he was,” Sutherland said, adding that he had received letters and emails from from every cricket-playing country expressing sadness over the young man’s death yesterday.

He added that cricket team captain Michael Clarke was “there by the family’s side the whole time” and that his behaviour over the past few days had “showed what an outstanding leader he is.”

There is no decision yet on next week’s test.

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has passed away at the age of 25.

The batsman died from head injuries sustained from a blow to the head in a Sheffield Shield match yesterday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on social media today:

Michael Clarke, the captain of the Australian Cricket team, read out a statement at St Vincent’s Hospital on behalf of the Hughes family:

We’re devastated by the loss of our much-loved son and brother Phillip.

It’s been a very difficult few days. We appreciate all the support we’ve received from family, friends, players, Cricket Australia and the general public.

Cricket was Phillip’s life, and we as a family shared that love of the game with him.

We would like to thank all of the medical and nursing staff at St Vincent’s Hospital, and cricket NSW medical staff for their great efforts with Phillip, we love you.

The Australian Cricket team doctor Peter Brukner addressed the media in a press conference at the hospital. He paid tribute to the staff of St. Vincent’s and offered his condolences to Hughes’ family.

“There is one person I would like to pay particular tribute to and that’s our Australian Captain Michael Clarke,” he said.

“Phillip has always been a little brother to Michael.”

He said that he was impressed  by the “genuine care and love” that Clarke gave to the family

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland said “the whole of Australian cricket is grieving”.

Rather than making decisions about next week’s test match he said the focus of Cricket Australia would be on providing “all the support we possibly can” to the Hughes family.

“The word tragedy gets used too often in sport, but this freak accident is now real life tragedy.

“Just shy of his 26th birthday, Phillip has been taken away from us too soon. It is an understatement to say that we are completely devastated,” he said.

“Our grief runs deep and the impact of Phillip’s loss is enormous, but nothing compares to the loss of those close to him. Phillip was a cherished son, brother, friend and team-mate.

“In these darkest hours cricket puts its collective arms around the Hughes family. To his parents Virginia and Greg and his siblings Megan and Jason, we offer our love and endless support.”

Hughes was batting for South Australia when he was struck behind the left ear by a bouncer from NSW bowler Sean Abbott.

CPR was performed twice on Hughes before he was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma.

To read more about the life of Phillip Hughes, click here.

He remained at St Vincent’s in a critical condition.

He was thought to have been improving following surgery, however his condition deteriorated over the past couple of days.

Born and raised in the rural town of Macksville on the NSW north coast, Hughes grew up on the family banana farm. At the age of 16 he moved to Sydney to pursue his passion for cricket.

In 2009 when he was named as the opening batsman for the NSW cricket team. He made his test debut the same year at the age of 20, landing a coveted spot in the Australian Ashes team.

That year Sunday Night visited the Hughes family farm.

His father Greg told former host Mike Munro: “We are very proud – he’s got toughness and dedication.”

His mother Virginia recounted the story of when he replaced Matthew Hayden on the South African tour at the age of 20: “Oh I just jumped on the bed I did – we were over the moon.”

Watch the full interview with the Hughes family here:

Hughes often spoke about his passion for the sport:

Former teammates and members of the Australian cricket team have paid their respects on Twitter:

In a statement Prime Minister Tony Abbott said:

Phillip Hughes was a young man living out his dreams.

His death is a very sad day for cricket and a heartbreaking day for his family.

What happened has touched millions of Australians.

For a young life to be cut short playing our national game seems a shocking aberration.

He was loved, admired and respected by his teammates and by legions of cricket fans.

Australians’ thoughts and prayers are with the Hughes family.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is one of many voices expressing their support for Sean Abbott, the young bowler who delivered the ball which struck Hughes: “Today we also think of Sean Abbott – a young man who did nothing wrong.”

Sean Abbott

Team-mates, family and the public are rallying around the 22-year-old bouncer who was visibly distraught as he left St.Vincent’s this afternoon following the confirmation of Hughes’ death.

He has visited Hughes multiple times since the incident occurred. Australian team doctor Peter Brukner told media on Wednesday that Cricket NSW and Australia were offering Abbott “all possible support.”

“Obviously, what Sean has gone through has been an incredibly traumatic experience, as it has been for everyone who was present on the field that day.

“Sean is receiving all the possible support from Cricket NSW and Australia.

“Sean came to the hospital yesterday. He’s been receiving a lot of support from Cricket NSW and his teammates.

“When he came to the hospital yesterday, Michael Clarke came down and spent a significant amount of time with him.

“Phillip’s sister also spent a significant time with Sean.”

Abbott – and all NSW and South Australian players –  are receiving counselling and support.

Australian Cricketing Association CEO Alistair Nicholson also said that the ACA was monitoring Abbott closely and will ensure he is given as much support as is necessary:

“[Abbott] has got a lot of support around him from his teammates and also the counselling services.”

Former test quick Stuart Clark sympathised with Abbott on Fox Sports News.

“It’s professional sport and I really feel for Sean Abbott at the moment,” he said.

“You just worry that this could jeopardise Sean Abbott and his cricket career and we don’t want that.

“We want Sean Abbott to have the best possible career he can.”

Hughes is survived by his parents Greg and Virginia and a brother and sister.

We send our deepest love and condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

