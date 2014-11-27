Phillip Hughes has been remembered as "a laid-back, fun-filled, happy man".

Update:

Cricket Australia has given a press conference about the passing of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes after being hit by a ball during a match on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said Hughes, 25, “is and always will be fondly remembered” as a “laid-back, fun-filled, happy man who was kind to everyone”.

“And what a great talent he was,” Sutherland said, adding that he had received letters and emails from from every cricket-playing country expressing sadness over the young man’s death yesterday.

He added that cricket team captain Michael Clarke was “there by the family’s side the whole time” and that his behaviour over the past few days had “showed what an outstanding leader he is.”

There is no decision yet on next week’s test.

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes has passed away at the age of 25.

The batsman died from head injuries sustained from a blow to the head in a Sheffield Shield match yesterday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on social media today:

This is the official statement:

We’re devastated by the loss of our much-loved son and brother Phillip. It’s been a very difficult few days. We appreciate all the support we’ve received from family, friends, players, Cricket Australia and the general public. Cricket was Phillip’s life, and we as a family shared that love of the game with him. We would like to thank all of the medical and nursing staff at St Vincent’s Hospital, and cricket NSW medical staff for their great efforts with Phillip, we love you.

Michael Clarke, the captain of the Australian Cricket team, read out a statement at St Vincent’s Hospital on behalf of the Hughes family:

The Australian Cricket team doctor Peter Brukner addressed the media in a press conference at the hospital. He paid tribute to the staff of St. Vincent’s and offered his condolences to Hughes’ family.

“There is one person I would like to pay particular tribute to and that’s our Australian Captain Michael Clarke,” he said.

“Phillip has always been a little brother to Michael.”

He said that he was impressed by the “genuine care and love” that Clarke gave to the family

Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland said “the whole of Australian cricket is grieving”.

Rather than making decisions about next week’s test match he said the focus of Cricket Australia would be on providing “all the support we possibly can” to the Hughes family.

“The word tragedy gets used too often in sport, but this freak accident is now real life tragedy. “Just shy of his 26th birthday, Phillip has been taken away from us too soon. It is an understatement to say that we are completely devastated,” he said. “Our grief runs deep and the impact of Phillip’s loss is enormous, but nothing compares to the loss of those close to him. Phillip was a cherished son, brother, friend and team-mate. “In these darkest hours cricket puts its collective arms around the Hughes family. To his parents Virginia and Greg and his siblings Megan and Jason, we offer our love and endless support.”

Hughes was batting for South Australia when he was struck behind the left ear by a bouncer from NSW bowler Sean Abbott.

CPR was performed twice on Hughes before he was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he underwent emergency surgery and was placed in an induced coma.