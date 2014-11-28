A gentle gesture as households across the world 'put out their bats' to remember Phillip Hughes.

As not just the cricketing community but also the world comes to terms with the death of 25-year old Phillip Hughes, flags across Sydney will fly at half-mast today.

The 25-year old lost his life yesterday from head injuries sustained from a blow to the head in a Sheffield Shield match on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tributes have poured in from around the world.

Shane Warne tweeting “Woken to the horrific news about Hughesy ! I cannot describe the sadness I feel for the Hughes family & fellow cricket players, so so sad”

Not just in Sydney – but around Australia and cricket grounds through the world flags at half-mast mark the passing of a young man destined for greatness.

And matches have stopped to honour the young cricketer.

From Pakistan to India heads have been bowed in silence and humility remembering the man who died doing what he loved.

One Sydney father has started his own tribute which has taken off on social media.

Paul Taylor placed his cricket bat at his front door last night as a “mark of respect” and tweeted the image using the hashtag #putoutyourbats.

His gentle gesture touched many as the world began to follow his lead and many households around the world each showed how much the death of Phillip Hughes has caused them to pause for thought.

Globally cricket fans, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers and ex-pats are putting out their bats as they say farewell to a life lost too young.