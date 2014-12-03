Today is an emotional day for the loved ones of 25-year-old cricketer Phillip Hughes.

Hughes’ friends, family and cricket teammates have convened in the batsmans’ small hometown of Mackville, NSW to honour the young man.

Around 5,000 mourners are attending the service at Macksville High School hall, which commenced at 2pm — with the song “Forever Young” by Youth Group playing as the funeral party made their way into the hall.

Hughes’ family members were the last to enter the service this afternoon; Fairfax Media reports they walked together into the hall, arm in arm.

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke was a pallbearer at the service.

Bowler Sean Abbott — NSW bowler Sean Abbott who bowled the bouncer that struck Hughes on the head, causing the fatal injury — was in attendance, as was Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Images from the funeral: